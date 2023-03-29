1985 en Defensa

Jorge Taiana , Ministro de Defensa , decidió proyectar la película protagonizada por Darin en la dependencia oficial, acompañado de mandos militares. Todo un gesto por parte de quien estuvo preso en la dictadura.La proyección fue en el Edificio Libertador El film que narra el Juicio a las Juntas se había tambien divulgado en el Congreso con motivo de los 40 años de democracia.