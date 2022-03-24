24M. El Banco Ciudad con un acto reparador

En el marco del Dia Nacional de la Memoria, el Banco Ciudad procedió a la reparación documental histórica de los legajos de dos colaboradores de la institución , identificados como desaparecidos. Estos documentos contienen la inscripción : “Ausente por Desaparición Forzada”.

Se determinó que los legajos de José Federico López Bravo y Hugo Oscar Rizzo deben llevar dicha inscripción de la Memoria.