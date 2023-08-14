70 días conmocionantes en el país tras el triunfo de Javier Milei en las PASO

So los días que separan a las primarias y las elecciones de octubre. El libertario bajó algunos cambios pero sigue siendo una gran incógnita.

Con el 30 % de los votos en todo el país, Javier Milei pasó a ser un nuevo protagonista des reformateado sistema político. Con o sin nuevas castas, el estrafalario economista contará de repetir resultados parecidos en octubre con impensadas espadas parlamentarias, por ejemplo de 7 a 8 senadores. Es que el territorio nacional se tiñó de color violeta , el color distintivo de la Libertad Avanza. Solo en un par de provincias no le alcanzó, como la inexpugnable Santiago del Estero, o el partido de La Matanza que siguen atrincheradas de peronismo.

A partir de ahora, corren 70 días de extrema tensión política y económica. Milei no es , en principio, una buena noticia para los mercados. Desconocen las posibilidades que lo que dice querer hacer cuente con equipos y estructura mínimas necesarias para alcanzarlo. El anarco capitalista insiste en eliminar el Banco Central y dolarizar la economía.

Hoy el dólar jugará su pulseada, poniendo en juego también la credibilidad de un ministro de economía, Sergio Massa , que comienza a creer milagrosa su empresa de candidato a presidente.

En el escenario de anoche , el oficialismo estuvo copado por la impronta kirchnerista . Primero con un Grabois que le avisó que lo apoyará pero le marcó la cancha de su desacuerdo de como el ministro negocia con el FMI. Por su lado, Kicillof insinuó que la democracia estaría en peligro si las expresiones de derecha siguen avanzando.

 

Otro interrogante es si los votantes del libertario “jugaron” a provocar una reacción al sistema político tradicional y en la próxima parada , octubre, probarían volver a esquemas de tipo tradicional , volviendo a polarizar entre Juntos y peronismo. Cristina anticipó que las PASO consolidarían la fragmentación política , es decir la teoría de los tres tercios.

Ninguna encuesta previó tamaña hazaña de un llanero solitario anti casta cuyos afectos principales son sus perros y su hermana , Jefa de campaña. Se pudo haber beneficiado con la última semana plagada de cisnes negros o el acumulativo del voto bronca.

La nueva campaña intentará en cada una de las particiones políticas , arañar alguna cuota de voluntades del otro. ¿Quién estaría en mejores condiciones? Siempre los especialistas en estos menesteres hablan que para convencer al voto indeciso o el que voto en una dirección parecida , hay que ubicarse más al centro. Ese papel , a priori, parece cercano a las características de Sergio Massa. Sin embargo, el deterioro económico del bolsillo de los argentinos difícilmente pareciera abierto a escuchar promesas vacías como el de “si me votan bajaré la inflación”.

 

Patricia le ganó con holgura a su contrincante interno, Horacio, pero la fuerza que la contiene hizo una mala performance nacional comparada con la última PASO presidencial. En su discurso se notó mesura y un quirúrgico guiño hacia el nuevo fenómeno de la política (Milei). Hizo subir a Mauricio , el ex presidente, como reivindicación a quien fundó la fuerza anti kirchnerista.

 

Todos los clasificados del campeonato por el infierno encantador, trataran de sintonizar con el 30 % que s ausentó de los comicios, un universo que puede tener la llave de abrirle el camino a un nuevo presidente en el país.