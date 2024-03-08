8M dedicado a Milei

La marcha apunta al perfil anti feminista del presidente. Se calienta la olla en la previa de la que puede ser la primer marcha masiva contra el gobierno.

No será un 8M más. En la previa de la marcha convocada en todo el país en conmemoración del Día de la Mujer, el presidente calentó el ambiente manifestándose en contra del aborto. Provocativo, el presidente dijo en la apertura del ciclo lectivo: “El aborto es un asesinato agravado por el vínculo“, y que acechan los “asesinos de los pañuelos verdes“.

A la vez, el portavoz Manuel Adorni anunció que se le descontará las horas no trabajadas a las empleadas estatales que adhieran a la marcha del 8M. Otra provocación del dóa fue cambiarle el nombre y el concepto al Salón de la Mujer inaugurado por Cristina Kirchner.

La iniciativa fue tomada por Karina y se dispondrá el reconocimiento a próceres polémicos como Julio A Roca.

Las convocantes de pañuelos verdes harán consignas políticas fuertes contra el gobierno en la movilización prevista para hoy. Organizaciones de izquierda le darán también su impronta a la movilizacién con la idea de provocar una acto político masivo contra el actual gobierno.

 