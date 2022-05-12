A 5 días de la elección interna, Piumato se coló en la foto de todos los jueces en Rosario

El gremialista tuvo un lugar central en la foto del evento.

La foto de los cuatro jueces de la Corte Suprema junto a decenas de jueces federales en Rosario tuvo algo impacto. Mas allá de los discursos que dominaron la agenda mediática, llamó la atención el lugar central que tuvo el gremialista Julio Piumato, que en cinco días pondrá en juego su hegemonía en una elección interna.

Muy sonriente, Piumato se ubicó en la segunda fila, justo atrás de Carlos Rosenkrantz. El gremialista tuvo un lugar central en la foto, relegando a jueces y camaristas de Comodoro Py e incluso a unos de los organizadores, Ariel Lijo, que en la foto aparece en tercera fila, pero en un costado.

La presencia de Piumato no es menor. El próximo martes hay elecciones en la Unión de Empleados de la Justicia de la Nación.

Piumato se enfrenta a la Lista Celeste y Blanca, que este mismo jueves salió a denunciar irregularidades en el reparto de las urnas. 

La Junta Electoral, dominada por el oficialismo, emitió un comunicado afirmando que el operativo se hizo “a plena luz del día, con total normalidad y con la tranquilidad que nos da el buen obrar con el que siempre nos hemos conducido”.