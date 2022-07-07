A Battaglia lo echaron en una YPF

Battaglia se enteró que lo echaban de al dirección técnica de Boca mientras cargaba nafta en una YPF. Ahí le llego el aviso por celular.

Otra versión es que hasta esa YPF se acercaron Bermudez y Delgado como delegados de Riquelme para darle la mala noticia.

Riquelme ni quiso verlo tras la declaración de Battaglia sobre su disconformidad de no haber recibido todos los refuerzos deseados.

Ahora , Boca pretende contratar a Gareca quien aun no renovó con el seleccionado de Perú.