A casi 100 días de Milei : un gobieno experimental que va a todo o nada

Galopa de forma frenética. El precio es alto , con la primera derrota política clara en el Senado. Encima volvió la novela de los vices.

Son 100 días que parecen un Siglo. ¿Será por las frustraciones acumuladas? El disruptivo presidente, Javier Milei, maneja el país subido a la motosierra como en los tiempos recientes de campaña. Sus tuits ya no son graciosos ni originales , comprenden una mirada angustiante sobre roles institucionales que deberían estar mejor cuidados. Postea caprichos , mal humores a lo que se suman una banda de trolls que cabe preguntarse sin todo lo hacen por amor a la causa.

Una vez Papo zamarreó a un “músico ” electrónico diciéndole “pibe porque no te buscas un trabajo honesto”. Sobre la odio a la casta van surgiendo una nueva capa de profesionales de la política con un perfil de rocks stars o nombres reciclados. Un informe periodístico dio cuenta de la cantidad de apellidos Menem que se filtraron en el maldito nuevo estado.

Lo del Senado con el rechazo del DNU es una clara derrota política para el gobierno que puede rectificarse en la lectura que haga del caso , en el debate de diputados. Como sea que resulte el episodio deja en claro que sin articulación política y desde tan poca fuerza propia , el camino estará basado solo en las creencias religiosas. Las Fuerzas del Cielo , tantas veces invocadas por el mandatario, son utilitarias tan solo para la retórica y las performance del personaje. Lo retroalimenta en un público todavía bastante paciente ante la brutalidad del ajuste.

Cabe la duda si lo del voto de censura al DNU por parte de senadores de diversas bancadas , ha sido en realidad la segunda derrota política del estilo presidencial. A caso , de la forma que retiró de diputados la Ley Omnibus no daría para sumarla a los reveses.

El vértigo y la reconfigurada Grieta anestesia análisis profundos. La fragmentación política se ve en todos los rincones de la representación institucional. Los radicales quedaron en evidencia en sus nubarrones intelectuales. Una mayoría eludió aportar sus consensos para una nueva movilidad jubilatoria. Una minoría se sumó a sectores peronistas para rechazar el DNU , en el Senado. ¿Es todo el mismo partido?

Lousteau ( titular de la UCR) votó casi en soledad contra el DNU. A él la presión de los gobernadores no le implicó un cambio de opinión. Quizás primó el odio que le aplica el presidente a cada una de sus intervenciones cuando habla de radicales y especialmente del ex ministro de economía. Ni bien culminó al sesión. el ejército de Trolls lo quiso intimidar para neutralizarlo, recordando la 125 como así también viejos amoríos y escándalos de índole privada. Un mecanismo de escrache muy parecido al que hacía el Kirchnerismo.

Al primer mandatario lo aconsejan su hermana , un Jefe de gabinete que no habla y sus queridos hijitos (los perros) , los demás son accesorios que solo deben alinearse. Esa obediencia irrestricta que ahora pone en cuestionamiento la vice, Victoria Villarruel. Nadie es inocente en el juego del poder. Es cierto que la titular del Senado cultiva desde el arranque una vocación de poder que pone en tensión a las dos principales figuras de lo institucional. Como también debe quedar claro que lo que hizo, habilitar el debate del DNU, es cumplir con el reglamento , nada raro si es que se quiere ser republicano.

Mientras el thriller condensado en los primeros cien días transcurre en velocidad vértigo, el Pacto del 25 M todavía colea a la vista de mandatarios provinciales ávidos de algo de platita. Adorni culmina todas sus intervenciones singulares con un Fin. Algo similar al decir Todo o Nada. Hay veces que las experiencias pueden florecer en algo que enseña a ser mejores otras , son traumas que suman nuevas frustraciones.

Horacio Caride

 