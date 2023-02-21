A Espert no lo frenó la denuncia penal y redobló la apuesta contra Belliboni

El líder del Polo Obrero lo había denunciado por amenazas.

Tan solo cinco días después de ser denunciado ante la Justicia, el diputado liberal José Luis Espert redobló la apuesta contra el dirigente piquetero Eduardo Belliboni, uno de los que se enfrentó a la ministra de Desarrollo Social por el manejo de los planes.

El líder del Polo Obrero denunció penalmente a Espert la semana pasada por haber pedido “cárcel o bala” para él por “lucrar con los pobres”.

La denuncia recayó en el juzgado de Luis Rodríguez, a punto de jubilarse tras diez años en el cargo. Referentes de la izquierda acompañaron a Belliboni.

Pero Espert no se corrió ni un milímetro de su posición: “No me arrepiento, lo ratifico: cárcel o bala a los que cortan la calle e impiden que la gente labure”.

Ante el asombro de María Laura Santillán, que repetía en LN+ que no estaba bien su reclamo, el diputado liberal sumó otra consigna: “Rebelión fiscal”.