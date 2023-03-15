A la hermana de Milei la tentaron

Un peronista anti k se reunió con la hermana de Javier Milei para tratar de convencerla sobre la necesidad de fortalecer a su hermano con una posible fórmula: Milei presidente, Milei gobernadora. Quieren que Karina commpita en territorio bionaerense ya que el libertario no encuentra una pata sólida para apuntalar su proyecto. Qué mejor entonces que su querida e influyente hermana. Sin embargo, la hermana dijo que no quiere esa exposición y lo rechazó. Recormodes que Espert está distanciado de Milei y la candidatura de Burlando se enfrió.