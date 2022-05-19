“A los programas de chimentos deberían prohibirlos por un tiempo”

La Negra Vernaci cuestionó el tratamiento sobre la tragedia de Felipe Pettinato.

La Negra Vernaci salió a cuestionar el tratamiento de los medios sobre el incendio en la casa de Felipe Pettinato, donde murió una persona. “Los programas de chimentos deberían prohibirlos por un tiempo”, sentenció.

“Cuando hay situaciones como en este caso, el tratamiento que le da el periodismo de espectáculos al tema es triste y es para demandarlos. Estamos hablando de la salud mental .. ¿Le están cobrando alguna deuda (a Pettinato)? Es una tragedia lo que pasó, para la familia de la persona que falleció, para todos …”, se quejó la conductora de radio.

En línea con la primera intervención de Pettinato en su programa de radio, cuando cuestionó el “amarillismo” de los medios, Vernaci pidió mayor rigurosidad de los medios. “Deberían llevar especialistas para hablar de la salud mental”, pidió.