Casa Blanca, el lugar donde Cristina piensa que comenzó todo

La confitería, capital de la rosca política, no pareciera el lugar discreto para planificar un magnicidio.

En el video que publicó esta mañana Cristina Kirchner, se resalta como escenario de un supuesto plan de magnicidio, el tradicional bar Casa Blanca, frente al Congreso. Mas allá de la verosimilitud que tenga el testigo que dice haber escuchado al diputado Gerardo Milmam, decir “la matan y me voy a la costa”, como si fuera un aviso de lo que finalmente se intentó realizar por un grupo de aparentes marginales el 1 de setiembre, hay una historia interesaste a recorrer por el local.

El tradicional bar frente al Congreso tiene una frondoso anecdotario sobre roscas de diputados y asesores. Las reformas con cámaras de seguridad generan cuidados especiales entre los visitantes, donde hace años los mentideros eligieron otras locaciones.

Casa Blanca, del Congreso, nació en el 79, en oscuras épocas de la dictadura. Al mismo tiempo que se inauguraba el Anexo. Los militares tenían allí oficinas con un Parlamento que estuvo clausurado hasta 1983.

Luego el café humeante se fue impregnando con las tertulias políticas y la verba democrática entre cuartos intermedios de sesiones interminables. Sus mesas conocieron de radicales, peronistas, socialistas, y espías de la vieja Side, que con un diario sábana pretendían pasar inadvertidos.

En los 90, tuvo una mesa preferencial Carlos Chacho Álvarez. En esas reuniones con periodistas de la casa legislativa filtraba información entre discusiones de fútbol y mujeres.

En ese mismo lugar Eduardo Bauza y Alberto Pierri se levantaron espantados cuando descubrieron moviendo la mesa que se caía un micrófono. La paradoja es que no confiaba en sus despachos para la rosca peronista y casi terminan espiados.

Desde sus mesas se mandaban mensajes dramáticos para conseguir mayoría que consagrara cuotas de gobernabilidad como cuando Cristian Colombo asistido por Juan Pablo Baylac, contaban los votos con Duhalde, del otro lado del teléfono, para aprobar la Ley de déficit 0. Y eso que no existía el Whatsapp!

También se recuerda los atribulados tiempos del “que se vayan todos”. Sirvió de refugio de emergencia y hasta que un día Miguel Ángel Pichetto y Antonio Cafiero concluyeron sentados en una de sus mesas que había vuelto la calma para los políticos y se podía enfrentar la calle.

La tradicional confitería-restaurante se adaptó a la era tecnológica con múltiples cámaras de seguridad y acopló una estética cercana a la mítica película con Humphrey Bogart e Ingrid Bergman. Figuras en tamaño real de la película que enamoró a varias generaciones se mezclan en el mentidero político por antonomasia de los 80 y 90.

Ahora, ya no acuden los grandes parlamentarios, quizás porque ya sean una especie en extinción, o porque los políticos profesionales del momento prefieren la protección de grandes cadenas de hoteles.

Si Milman dijo lo que dice el testigo K, debería ser el clásico “servilleta” torpe , cavándose la fosa al estilo el Agente 86.

En Casa Blanca se instalaron más de 10 cámaras de seguridad por razones de robos reiterados y la reforma puso en alerta a aquellos que tratan temas delicados.

La novedad hace que los asesores, lobbystas, diputados y llamativas señoritas se cuiden y tomen sus reparos, mientras los viejos espías se rinden ante las nuevas tecnologías.

Una de las medidas de los importantes clientes es hablar en clave y preferentemente sentarse en la mesa del fondo a la derecha, abajo de la foto de la mítica pareja de la ficción, Rick Blaine y Ilsa Lund, donde aseguran los encargados no apuntaría ninguna cámara.

Todos buscan reservar esa mesa ya que es la única que quedó fuera del panóptico. Además, está el “reservado” de la primera planta.

Los mozos son testigos silenciosos de operaciones, traiciones, recelos y compañías incómodas. Las cuestiones importantes que pasaron en Casa Blanca quedaron en un cenicero de la historia. En otro tiempos, las mesas estaban marcadas por chismes y alta política.

Había mesas especiales donde periodistas parlamentarios tiraban las cartas de los off y filosofaban sobre los interrogantes de la argentina. La del acreditado Armando Vidal , unas de las mas recordadas.

Los bares ya dejaron de ser discretos, y con las nuevas tecnologías peor aún, y sino repasemos lo que fue Rond Point donde varios personajes famosos sufrieron cámaras ocultas y actualmente es una concesionaria de autos de alta gama..

Los códigos de protección ya son un clásico entre el circulo rojo: apagar celular y sacar batería, pedirle al mozo un lugar protegido y no asistir a bares multitudinarios. No pareciera ser ese lugar discreto Casa Blanca donde planear un magnicidio.

Horacio Caride