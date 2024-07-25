¿ A quien bajaron de la mesaza para que suba Yuyito?

La tele es impiadosa. Estaba invitada Flor de la V pero como el presidente se mostró con Yuyito, la ex vedette fue el reemplazo que se verá este fin de semana con Mirtha. La icónica tapa de revistas de los 90 juega con qué es la nueva novia de Milei.