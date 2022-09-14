A seis meses de la “guerra contra la inflación”, los precios no hicieron más que subir

Del “Vamos ganando” al “lleguemos lo mejor posible”. La Directora del FMI marcó la inflación como el principal mal.

El 15 de marzo, Alberto Fernández anunció un anuncio: “El viernes vamos a empezar la guerra contra la inflación”. Hoy, seis meses después, la suba generalizada de precios no da tregua.

Como informó este miércoles el Indec, la variación de precios al consumidor subió 7% en agosto, acumuló 56,4% en los primeros ocho meses del año y llegó al 78,5% de variación interanual.

Este último es el dato más importante: si cuando el presidente anunció la guerra contra la inflación, la variación interanual estaba en 52,3%, ahora ese indicador, en vez de bajar, trepó al 78,5%.

Cuando lanzó el anuncio, lo primero que hizo Alberto fue reunirse con los ministros de las áreas más afectadas: Martín Guzmán (Economía), Matías Kulfas (Producción) y Julián Domínguez (Agricultura).

Hoy, seis meses después, ninguno de los tres continúa en el Gabinete. Tras la salida de Guzmán y el paso fugaz de Silvina Batakis, ahora es Sergio Massa el que está a cargo como ministro de esas tres áreas.

Y aunque volvió con dólares para las reservas internacionales del Banco Central (BCRA), la guerra sigue ahí. Tal vez por eso, en la televisión española, Alberto se sinceró al decir que “Precios Cuidados no es la solución”.