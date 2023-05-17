A Tombolini lo mandaron a la TV ante el rumor que lo echaban

El número de la inflación cayó como una bomba en el Gobierno y en el Ministerio de Economía. Luego de las reuniones del fin de semana, surgieron rumores sobre la posible salida de Matías Tombolini. El primero que mencionó esa posibilidad fue Marcelo Bonelli el sábado a la noche. Horas después, el secretario de Comercio ya estaba en la TV dando explicaciones.