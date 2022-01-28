A un pelito del default, Alberto cierra preacuerdo con el FMI

El presidente presenta la noticia como un triunfo de su gobierno y trata de fortalecerse dentro de la interna con el FdT.

Antes del huracán y con un dólar batiendo récords, el gobierno pudo presentar un principio de acuerdo con el FMI. Tras el comunicado del FMI, Alberto compartió escenario del anuncio con Guzmán y el jefe de gabinete, Juan Manzur. El mansaje al campo externo es Argentina vive . Para la interna con Cristina , la idea será el comienzo de una nueva etapa con un debut de las facultades presidenciales. Sabe que la Señora se quedó con el relato progresista , atenta a marcar la cancha cuando lo considere necesario.

Fue el tucumano, de fluido contacto con la embajada norteamericana, el encargado de dar la primeras declaraciones optimistas con sustento. Una vez que se efectivizó el semáforo verde del FMI , a la propuesta argentina, se hizo el pago del vencimiento por 731 millones de dólares.

 

El resucitado Albertismo le adjudica a Cristina una real malicia en toda esta acalorada negociación por la restructuración de la deuda. El presidente buscó apoyo de Sergio Massa para avanzar el principio de acuerdo que luego deberá ser refrendado por el Congreso de la Nación.

Restan conocer detalles de la letra chica del pre acuerdo. Dicen que Cristina le tachó la doble a las posibles exigencias del FMI sobre supervisar cada tres meses el plan del gobierno y un emprolijamiento acelerado del déficit fiscal.

La desconfianza en mutua. El gobierno peronista con todas sus ruinosas internas , en algo si se pone de acuerdo. En el 2019 no solo perdió Macri sino también el Fondo que le prestó 50 mil millones de dólares para que no volviera el kirchnerismo.