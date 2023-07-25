A Victor Hugo lo intimaron a cambiar el nombre de su programa

Los directivos de C5N reclamaron que no podía usar el mismo nombre.

Victor Hugo Morales arrancó su programa en el canal Extra TV con un conflicto. Los dueños del Grupo Indalo lo intimaron a cambiar el nombre de su nuevo programa, “La Hora de Víctor Hugo”, porque es el mismo nombre que había utilizado en la pantalla de C5N.

Ante un posible conflicto judicial, hubo un volantazo sin demasiada inventiva. hora el programa se llama “La Hora Extra de Víctor Hugo”.

“El mismo lunes que salió el primer programa de Víctor Hugo nos pidieron que le cambiemos el nombre, porque dijeron que era una creación de C5N”, dijo un responsable de Extra TV al diario Clarín.

No fue el único conflicto entre ambas señales. C5N decidió echar al periodista deportivo Diego Arvilly por trabajar en el nuevo canal K Extra TV. Algo similar ocurrió con la periodista Melina Fleiderman, que trabajaba los fines de semana en IP, pero fue intimida a dejar ese lugar por aceptar la conducción de las mañanas de Extra Tv.