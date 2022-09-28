A Viviana Saccone, las feministas K la cansaron

La actriz reconoció que se alejó del colectivo de mujeres feministas de Ni Una Menos. “Siento que están muy politizadas”, dijo Saccone.

“Pertenecí en un momento, al principio, cuando se empezó a hablar específicamente de la lucha por el aborto legal, que es algo que apoyo en lo personal, que me parece que está muy bueno, pero después me alejé”, reconoció.