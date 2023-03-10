Acciones inclusivas del Banco Ciudad en el mes de la mujer

El Banco Ciudad profundiza sus iniciativas vinculadas a la inclusión e igualdad de género, relanzando su línea de financiamiento para mujeres emprendedoras, con créditos de hasta $2M a tasas fijas preferenciales desde 49% (TNA) y plazos extendidos, de hasta 48 meses.

Además, para impulsar la actividad exportadora ofrece préstamos para micro, pequeñas y medianas empresas lideradas por mujeres, que otorgan hasta U$S1M, a una tasa de interés fija del 2,75% (TNA), a un plazo de 365 días. Estos servicios financieros están disponibles en todas las sucursales del Banco Ciudad y en forma online en:
https://www.bancociudad.com.ar/institucional/pyme.

A su vez, durante el mes de marzo el Banco Ciudad presenta una serie de promociones especiales, a través de sus Tarjetas de Crédito y Débito, en casas de indumentaria, accesorios y perfumerías; donde abonando desde la App Modo o desde al App de Homebanking del Ciudad con Modo, se obtiene un 20% de descuento. Entre otros, participan los locales de 47 Street, Class Life, Selú, Viamo, Ver, Yagmour, Cuesta Blanca y Paruolo; y las tiendas online de Selú, Cuesta Blanca y Perfumerías Rouge.

Entre las acciones orientadas a la inclusión y la equidad, el Banco Ciudad acompañó la cuarta edición del Laboratorio de Inclusión Financiera llevada adelante en 2022 por el Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina-CAF, orientado a la presentación de soluciones digitales para la inclusión financiera de las mujeres y de MiPyMEs dirigidas y/o propiedad de mujeres en América Latina.

También el Banco Ciudad brinda una agenda de capacitación gratuita, orientada a mujeres líderes, a través del Programa de Entrenamiento Empresarial bajo los formatos de Programas ejecutivos, MasterCLass + Charlas de Impacto, que organiza el Instituto PyME del Banco Ciudad: www.institutopyme.com.ar

A nivel de la organización interna, se impulsan iniciativas a través del Comité de Géneros, que resguardan y promueven la equidad e igualdad de oportunidades; también se lleva adelante el programa Motoras, que brinda mentoreo y potencia las capacidades de management para el crecimiento y acceso de mujeres a los puestos de liderazgo.