Actores K no le creen a Pablo Alarcón

Salieron decir que su espectáculo a la gorra es un acto político. El actor reconoce su ligazón con Patricia pero también que pasa necesidades.

Pablo Alarcón se transformó en el personaje de la semana e inevitablemente su mensaje social se coló en la campaña. La mayoría de los actores de afinidad kirchnerista salieron a cruzarlo por su espectáculo a la gorra , argumentando que no le alcanza para pagar la boleta de gas.

Para Gerardo Romano y Raúl Rizzo habría una sobre actuación de su colega para agitar un discurso político a favor de la candidata Patricia Bullrich. “Hace política y va a comer a la casa de Patricia “, denunció Romano. El sector de artistas k invitó a Alarcón a sacarse la careta.

Pablo viene realizando un espectáculo a la gorra que toma un texto de la antigüedad hablando mal de los poderosos y quienes gobiernan. En los medios , su historia recogió tal interés que asistió a una gran cantidad de programas de tv y radio.

” La voy a votar, pero no estoy trabajando para ella”, remarcó el artista sobre su relación con Bullrich.

 

 