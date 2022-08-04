Acuerdo entre banco Ciudad y el Colegio Público de Abogados

El Banco Ciudad renueva su acompañamiento a la institución que nuclea a la gran mayoría de los profesionales de la abogacía de la Ciudad: el Colegio Público de Abogados de la Capital Federal (CPACF).

Durante un encuentro concretado ayer por la tarde en la sede del CPACF, entre el presidente del Banco Ciudad, Guillermo A. Laje, y el nuevo presidente del Colegio, Ricardo Gil Lavedra, las autoridades refrendaron un nuevo acuerdo que continúa afianzando los lazos entre ambas entidades, y presentaron nuevos productos y servicios bancarios para los matriculados .

Entre las nuevas iniciativas que se presentaron, se destacan las alternativas que brinda la entidad en materia de financiamiento para la compra de tecnología: una línea preferencial de préstamos a tasa fija, de hasta $400.000 y con plazo de hasta 24 meses y, a su vez, con las tarjetas de crédito de la entidad, se ofrecen hasta 6 cuotas sin interés para la compra de tecnología en el market place del Banco, Tienda Ciudad (www.tiendaciudad.com.ar).

Las propuestas permiten adquirir productos tales como computadoras, celulares, tablets, notebooks, accesorios de informática, monitores, PC de escritorio y smartwatch, entre otros.