Acuerdo Federal ya tiene precandidato a presidente

Mientras se dirimen las internas en el oficialismo y en Juntos por el Cambio, Acuerdo Federal ya tiene un pre candidato a presidente: Ricardo López Murphy. Esa Confederación de Partidos del Interior, presentada el 21 de mayo pasado en Corrientes, tiene entre sus principales impulsores al vicegobernador de Corrientes, Pedro Braillard Poccard, y al presidente del Partido Demócrata Progresista, Oscar Moscariello.

La idea es clara: tener una voz que suene con fuerza, con una mirada federal que se aparte del centralismo porteño y del cono urbano de la provincia de Buenos Aires. “Así vamos a colaborar para que nuestro país resurja, recupere valores y cumpla el anhelo de nuestro pueblo: vivir sin sobresaltos y en paz”, explicó Moscariello.

Acuerdo Federal buscar reunir fuerzas provinciales para generar el mayor espacio de oposición nacional y, a la vez, constituirse en usina de propuestas con una mirada federal de políticas identificadas con los valores e ideales republicanos y liberales.

Entre los partidos que forman parte de Acuerdo Federal están el Partido Popular de Corrientes, el Partido Liberal de Corrientes, Republicanos Unidos, SER de Entre Ríos, Partido Demócrata Progresista, Partido Activar, Creo y MID. En tanto, el Frente Cívico de Córdoba, liderado por Ernesto Martínez y el senador nacional Luis Juez, participa como observador.

“López Murphy es el mejor exponente de liberalismo de Argentina. Tiene ideas claras y conceptos económicos consistentes que se aplican con éxito en el mundo”, destacó Moscariello. Y adelantó que su compañera de fórmula será la mendocina Josefina Canale, actual diputada provincial del partido Demócrata Progresista.

Sin slogans o frases disruptivas y vacías de contenido, esta Confederación busca que el interior productivo del país sea uno de los pilares para que la Argentina se ponga de pie. “El motor de la economía viene de las provincias y del desarrollo del turismo. Así lo hicieron varios países europeos, que generaron ingresos genuinos de divisas y los convirtieron en un ejemplo a nivel económico mundial”, subrayó el presidente del Partido Demócrata Progresista.