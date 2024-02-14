Acusan a un asesor digital de Milei de estar metido en el intento de golpe a Lula

Se trata de Fernando Cerimedo. Trabajó activamente en la campaña y dicen que encabeza un ejército de trolls.

La Corte Suprema brasileña tiene en sus manos una causa que desprende un verdadero escándalo de un intento de golpe de estado contra Lula que buscó impedir su asunción presidencia. Ante el quiebre de los sospechosos, salió una vasta lista de nombres pesados del Bolsonarismo implicados en la temeraria maniobra y acoplado a una línea importante de responsabilidad de un tal Fernando Cerimedo.

Cerimedo aparece mencionado como integrante del “Núcleo de Desinformación y Ataques al Sistema Electoral”, manejando un ejército de trolls. El consultor digital trabajó en la campaña con Javier Milei. Luego la hermana y actual secretaria general, Karina Milei, lo apartó de la Rosada.

Cerimedo desmiente la información que publicó el Pais de España y también niega recibir dinero del gobierno.

Sectores opositores locales creen que este personaje está detrás de la estrategia permanente de escraches ante disidencias, por ejemplo en el debate de la ley Omnibus.

La visita de Bolsonaro y su hijo Eduardo, en plena campaña presidencial argentina, estuvo manejada por Cerimedo.