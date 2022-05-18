Adidas y un regalo especial para Julián Álvarez

La empresa líder de ropa deportiva la obsequió al goleador de River unos botines especiales con su nombre y los colores millonarios. Un mimo para el 9 promesa de la Selección que se i=se irá pronto a continuar su carrera al equipo del Pep Guardiola, Manchester City .

Adidas tiene el privilegio de sponsorear a los dos principales equipos de argentina : Boca y River.