Adorni comienza a imponer un estilo de discurso frontal en las conferencias mientras se prepara el ajuste a fondo

El economista vocero replica el discurso del presidente de “cómo evitar una catástrofe”.

En su segunda conferencia de prensa, Manuel Adorni, mostró mayor aplomo. Con un hilo de empatía (lo justo y necesario) ha prometido a los acreditados de la Rosada que sus informes de gestión serán periódicos. Al mismo tiempo, dio la noticia esperada: “por un año se suspende la pauta publicitaria oficial”. Es un ítem de la batería de medidas entre simbólicas y de achique de gasto.

La palabra es “suspensión” y no “eliminar” como fue la promesa de campaña del presidente libertario que ancló su discurso anti casta también atacando a “periodistas ensobrados”. Seguramente, mejor asesorado Milei se reserva otra etapa de mejores perspectivas económicas para promocionar las acciones de gobierno.

La suspensión por un año podría ser letal para medios pequeños o del interior del país. La pauta oficial siempre es motivo de fuertes controversias. Perfil logró un fallo favorable en la Corte, en 2011, para que se respete el criterio plural y distributivo de la publicidad y los actos de gobierno. La tirantez es tan vieja como el inicio democrático. En su momento, el legendario Pagina 12 se quejaba de la discrecionalidad de la publicidad en medios por parte del gobierno de Raúl Alfonsín.

Durante el macrismo se quiso reordenar la distribución de la pauta a medios con un criterio racional sobre niveles de audiencias, pero nunca se avanzó demasiado en esa línea y al igual que durante el kirchnerismo se favorecieron a periodistas amigos.

Adorni, que no proviene del palo periodístico, ha sido antes de su nueva función un tuitero polemista y pro Grieta. Ahora, es su flamante misión de vocero deberá explicar el paquete de medidas económicas tendientes a un ajuste de aproximadamente 20 mil millones de dólares en el gasto público.

El bisturí, sin anestesia, tendrá varios orificios de entrada. Algunos simbólicos y anti casta (palabra erradicada del discurso inaugural como presidente) como achicar contratos del Estado. El vocero tildó de “empleo militante” a las capas a atacar por parte del recorte.

Mientras que Caputo prepara los anuncios vertebrales, el vocero es el encargado de explicitar el nuevo relato. “Catástrofe” e “hiperinflación peor que la de Alfonsín” son los presagios proyectados por si no se les permite avanzar con la racionalización del Estado.  Volvieron los grandes éxitos de los 90: “Dentro de la ley todo, fuera de al ley nada”. La calle también tendrá que decir en los próximos días.

 