Adorni culpó al gobierno anterior por la invasión de mosquitos

“Gran oparte de este problema se da por las políticas de prevención que se han realizado durante el año pasado … se jactaban haber tenido como logro que Salud sea ministerio pero en la gestión el ministerio brillaba por su ausencia”, lanzó el vocero presidencial Manuel Adorni cuando le preguntaron por la invasión de mosquitos.