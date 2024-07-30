Adorni mete topos en las conferencias de prensa

Primero fue un polémico “periodista” español. Ahora acreditó a un ex espía del Batallón 601. Mientras que otros colegas tienen dificultades para el ingreso.

Manuel Adorni crece en decisiones en el entorno de Karina, la super poderosa hermana del presidente. Posible candidato a senador por CABA en las próximas elecciones de mitad de término, Adorni es un personaje que envuelve cada conferencia de prensa gubernamental de una polémica. El eje de la comunicación Mileísta: la provocación.

Envuelto en una franca arrogancia, pone en eje sus diferencias con algunos acreditados en vez de ser un servidor de información pública. A la periodista Silvia Mercado la dejaron unas semanas afuera del acceso a las conferencias por haberse atrevido a hablar de los perros de Milei. El asunto hasta tuvo la mirada jurídica del Procurador del Tesoro de la Nación, Rodolfo Barra, quien dictaminó que esa materia quedaba excluída del Derecho a la Información.

A todo esto, el vocero presidencial viene dándole semáforo verde en las conferencias a personajes extraños, topos y sobre todo fieles a la causa del oficialismo. Teoría de la compensación. Uno de exportación como el español Javier Negre, quien venía siendo viral por sus posturas duras contra el gobierno socialista español de Pedro Sánchez.

Con respecto al “periodista” tucumano, Félix Álvarez, sus antecedentes de ex espía durante la dictadura militar pesan hace rato. En el Parlamento llegaron a declararlo personaje “no grato”, aunque sique trabajando en esos ámbitos. Fue siempre sindicato como un soplón del entonces tristemente célebre Batallón 601.

En la década de los 90, adquirió gran trascendencia en su provincia, en programas radiales y televisivos, adhiriendo al menemismo. Adorni se sacó una selfie en la Rosada con Félix y le deseó buen tarea en la Sala de Periodista Acreditados.