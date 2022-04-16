Agredieron a Carlos Campolongo

Un capataz de obra , cercano a su casa, lo golpeó sin media motivo, dejándolo en el piso y gritándole con insultos. El periodista que trabaja con Viviana Canosa mostró las lesiones que recibió en la cabeza e interpretó el ataque de parte de un sujeto que estaría ligado al macrismo. Hizo la denuncia policial esperando más  datos del agresor.  Según algunos sectores del peronismo se trataría de Marcelo Silva, ligado a empresas de reparación de veredas.