Agustina Kämpfer volvió a los medios

Tiene un programa de entrevistas en IP.

La ex de Amado Boudou y de Jorge Rial volvió a los medios. Tiene un programa de entrevistas en IP Noticias, el canal del gremialista Víctor Santa María

Algo que contar es el programa que se emite de lunes a viernes a las 23:30. 

Su última aparición como integrante de un panel televisivo había sido en 2020, cuando formó parte de Nosotros a la mañana.

Según señaló en una entrevista reciente, el trabajo espiritual que realizó en sus viajes a India fue fundamental para mantenerse en pie.