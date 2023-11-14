Ahora, mueve Riquelme: podría ubicar como candidato a un apellido vinculado a Massa

Massa y Macri también compiten por Boca . El ídolo de Boca incluiría al hijo de un empresario de medios vinculado al candidato de la UP.

Mauricio movió la primera ficha. Se presentó como el compañero de fórmula de su ex funcionario de gobierno Andrés Ibarra. Una forma de proyectar el regreso al Mundo Boca, ese mundo que le abrió la puerta a ser uno de los dirigentes políticos de mayor influencia no peronista. A la hora de hacer su anuncio apuntó todos los cañones a Román Riquelme, actual mandamás xeneize. Lo responsabilizó de descuidar la imagen del club y de alguna manera se subió a las criticas por un equipo que no gusta como juega, mas allá que llegó a ser finalista de la Copa Libertadores.

Está claro que la compulsa no solo es entre el ex presidente de la Nación y el ídolo más popular de Boca, sino que tiene su analogía en la pelea por el torno de la Rosada. Ahora, mueve Riquelme al filo del cierre de las presentación de las listas de una compulsa electoral que tendrá lugar el próximo 2 de diciembre. Se cree que Román aceptará el desafío, en un momento de zozobra por si Boca conseguirá o no la clasificación en la próxima Libertadores y con un DT interino.

Dos posibilidades: Va directo al choque el 10 o manda a otro al frente relacionado con Sergio Massa. Se trata del hijo del empresario de medios Daniel Vila. Agustín Vila estuvo radicado en EE.UU. por temas personales. Se dice que no es hincha de Boca pero al igual que su padre tiene interés en el mundo de los negocios del fútbol.

Hay un dato que sería contradictorio en la unión Riquelme -Vila. El empresario mendocino está a favor del proyecto privatizador de los clubes del fútbol. Riquelme no.

La campaña será durísima y al igual que la interna por la presidencia de la Nación amenaza con estar plagada de carpetazos y operaciones. En el macrismo hay un objetivo para desestabilizar a Román y es la figura de su hermano. Chanchi Riquelme es visto con doble lupa sobre sus manejos en el club de la Boca.

“Hoy vemos que Chanchi Riquelme maneja el club a su antojo, y nadie lo votó”, dio un adelanto de su estrategia Mauricio mientras celebraba el apoyo de Martín Palermo.