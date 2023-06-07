Al cierre de los Frentes electorales , mucha pimienta y poco fundamento

Se cerrarán con corset. Hay uniones que ya no tiene sentido y adversarios que pueden ser futuros aliados. Una coctelera en medio de la confusión del electorado.

En los bodegones españoles uno suele escuchar a los comensales satisfechos decir : “esta comida tuvo fundamento”. Es la forma de sintetizar el placer como resultado de una exquisita elaboración del un plato.

La mesa política previa a las PASO y las elecciones generales de octubre presentan otros aditamentos, insulsos y con excesivos condimentos de choques y confrontaciones de los candidatos a la carta.

A días del cierre de los frentes  electorales, las asociaciones políticas entran con corset, con la incomodidad de simular una silueta ideal cuando en realidad ha clara incompatibilidad de raíz. Empujan desde las filas al filo del 14 de junio

¿ Qué tienen que ver ,a esta altura, que Horacio siga junto a Mauricio y Patricia? ¿ De qué pueden seguir hablando en el FdT , Massa con Grabois quien los descalifica de la peor manera? Otra diplomatura a la desorientación general ¿ Puede ser Manes un vice de casi todos incluido Wado?

Las razones personales potencian los problemas de base, en las líneas generales de lo que se quiere hacer como una frágil hoja de ruta de la acción política, en los próximos lustros. No vayamos quizás tan lejos , que hacer mañana es la pregunta.

En un secreto a voces que lo que se viene tarde o temprano es una reconfiguración de los armados políticos. Partidos a la derecha , partidos a la izquierda y con suerte un segmento de moderados. Coaliciones que deberían pensar seriamente en trabajar sobre la institucionalización del mecanismo de sus procedimientos decisorios. Es el escenario de los tercios , fragmentados que deberán sumar volumen político en el futuro parlamento.

Larreta se levantó, un día de furia,  y entendió que la forma de hacerse respetar por el fuego amigo era invitar a un cordobés de la casta al club de los cambiemitas. El resultado fue el previsible ante problemas de convivencia que venían de arrastre. El Caballero del Lado Oscuro (Macri) reaccionó irónico ante la embestida diciendo que el se sentía Batman en la República de Carrió.

Todo muy edificante en medio de la desesperanza de los castigados electores. La sensación que deja Juntos es que puede ganar pese a sus tiros en los pies pero con un alto costo de potencial ruptura el días después. En los dos principales armados en tensión , saben que la PASO puede llegar a transformarse en un arma de doble filo , donde estas contradicciones internas termina por eclosionar las actuales coaliciones.

Milei recoge los heridos con pocas herramientas a la vista pero con un vocación de animador Guasón imperturbable. Un sindicalista cercano a Cristina , confesó en medio de un brindis : ” Sin ganamos será de rebote y si viene lo que creemos , mejor que sea Larreta”. Se refería en la meditada lectura política a que el Jefe de gobierno representa dentro de la derecha un atisbo de razonabilidad en creer en el diálogo y los consensos.

Los dados está desordenados y hay que tirar de vuelta. Las democracias siempre dan espacios a la rectificación aunque asistan a la peor de sus representaciones.

Horacio Caride

 

 