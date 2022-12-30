Alberto : Brindemos pero antes cerremos la puerta

El gobierno derramó funcionarios que se van en medio de una feroz interna, El presidente habla de un país ficticio.

Que nos traerán los Reyes. Los argentinos esperamos que esa alegría enorme que dieron ” Los Muchachos”  se perpetúe como una postal de un veraneo eterno, Pero no. Hay un fin de año complicado en enfrente del balcón. Tensión social y cambiaria.

Alberto despidió el año con el habitual brindis en la sala de prensa de la Rosada. Tras recomendar cómo hacer periodismo, alentó el arribo de conjunto de medidas de consenso con vistas al 40 aniversario de al democracia. Puede haber algo más lejano al clima bélico que atraviesa el sistema político entre protagonistas que se tiran con munición  pesada, como chats venenosos o amenazas de juicios políticos.

Pensar en un atisbo de Moncloa , cuando hay escenas de pugilato en la cubierta del Titanic, resulta preocupante en vistas a ser benévolo con el sentido común del profesor de Derecho con licencia presidencial hasta el próximo octubre.

Mientras trazaba estas curiosas consideraciones, una andanada de renuncias de funcionarios de diversa cuantía se presentaron  antes de al caiga de la ultima hoja del almanaque 2022. ¿Prolijidad administrativa o pollitos k en fuga?

Viky Donda se fue como una heroína, despotricando disconformidad con el presidente y su circulo intimo . Como si durante estos tres años hubiera estado en una isla y su gestión fuera excepcional. Alberto, desacoplado, deja crecer los problemas y muchas veces recula en chancletas. La despedida de la funcionaria tuvo características de un culebrón clase B. El Gordo Olmos se despachó con la frase “perdida de confianza”.

En horas se abrirá las puertas al 2023. La expectativa seria de mínima dejar de halar del pasado . Sin embargo, los protagonistas de la política destilan naftalina.

Horacio Caride

 