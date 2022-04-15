Alberto cambia pañales pero no puede tener el gabinete que quiere

El presidente definió como un oasis el nacimiento de su hijo en tiempos difíciles. Guzmán es su última barrera defensiva.

Todos los días se aprende a ser padre, y de grande hasta cambiar pañales con un buen tutoríal. Lo difícil es aprender a gobernar en el medio de al tormenta y con tripulantes que en vez de desgastar el agua hacen olas gigantes.

Alberto mismo lo definió coloquialmente cuando le volvieron a consultar sobre posibles cambios de gabinete, dijo “lo único  que estoy aprendiendo a cambiar son los pañales”. Agregó, estrenando foto con su reciente hijo Francisco, “esto es un oasis en un tiempo tan difícil”.

Nadie mejor que él percibe lo que está ocurriendo en el seno del poder. Se podría resumir en la frase del Negro Olmedo adaptada al guitarrero amigo de Lito Nebia, “Alberto quiere pero no lo dejan”.

Por supuesto que la lectura primaria es que quién no lo deja es la vice, Cristina, quien subrayó ante parlamentarios europeos y latinoamericanos, que ” tener el bastón y la banda no es garantía de ejercicio real de poder”.

Igualmente , a esta altura de los acontecimientos habría que preguntarse si en realidad Alberto no ha encontrado un cierto lugar de confort, sadomasoquista, en victimizarse cuándo fueron marcándoles los limites dentro de la propia coalición de gobierno.

Cada día de un Feletti esmerilando al ministro Guzmán es un cuota menos de poder. El funcionario aplaudió esta semana al gobernador Kicillof quien hizo el acting de tomar las medidas anti inflacionarias que el gobierno central no se animaría a encarar.

Daria la impresión que su coro de amigos funcionarios se comienzan a resignar sobre la idea de un gobierno fallido. Crecen rumores de que varios, con licencia en sus respectivos distritos, quieren volver al pago seguro.

 

Hay personajes ceñirles en lo institucional que se preparan para cubrir posibles situaciones de emergencia. Un comentarista recurre a la retórica : Y nació Francisco, ¿Y el Albertismo cuándo?  Un sinsentido creer en posible un espacio autónomo que siempre fue utópico.

Todos los días surgen funcionarios de segundas y terceras lineas que se le animan a sus ministros de áreas , Economia , Energia y Agricultura son claros ejemplos.

Santiago Cafiero dijo “el único imprescindible en el oficialismo es el presidente” , algo así  en términos futboleros que Messi y 10 más…con la salvedad de que Alberto entono caso es un arquero amateur. Cambiar pañales resultará ser has ta terapéutico para el primer mandatario aunque no impedirá que la criatura vuelva a llorar en un reclamando cambios.

Horacio Caride

 