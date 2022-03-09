Alberto, el presidente que quiere saltar el muro

El presidente mantiene intenciones reeleccionistas. Su sueño choca con la fractura del Frente de Todos.

Alberto frente al espejo se ve excedido de problemas, como el obeso al que la balanza le devuelve malas noticias. Ni un de los frentes de la “guerra económica” aparecen por ahora despejados. El arcoiris del dueño de Dylan se dibuja difuso esperando que diputados den la media sanción  al acuerdo con el FMI. Luego su megalomanía lo hizo chocar.

Su temple, es la de un hombre negador de la realidad.  Se cree flaco, ocurrente y saludable.Subido al discurso feminista del 8M, escucha canto de serenas reeleccionistas . A anteriores presidentes les pasó. La diferencia es , por ejemplo, que el Menem del 94 tenía el control del poder para sustentar sus sueños de grandeza.

Los hombres y mujeres del presidente entienden que lo peor ya habría sucedido, en términos políticos, y que germinará un nuevo gobierno tras suscribir el acuerdo con los acreedores externos. La foto podría ser opositores facilitando el quórum y kirchneristas distanciándose más del Poder Ejecutivo.

No se advierte como, más allá del baño de transparencia del Frente de Todos, lo grave de tener a una vice abiertamente militando contra el rumbo restando la mitad del mandato.¿ Podría el soñador guitarrero generar una base apreciable de base política para dar pelea en el 2023? Difícil, ya que Cristina sigue siendo la dueña de los votos del peronismo de izquierda.

El primer mandatario, potencial presidente en la realidad, nombró la palabra inflación de arranque cuando inauguró el período de sesiones parlamentarias. Nunca más, en su flojo discurso, lo repitió y menos señaló como impedirá que los números superan el 50 % anual, en esta economía de guerra, dentro de la gran conmoción mundial por la crisis en Ucrania.

Cada cuestión que se mide connota inconvenientes presentes con un futuro sombrío. Un mandatario rionegrino se quejó ante funcionarios nacionales por tener trabadas las exportaciones a Rusia: decenas de toneladas de peras y manzanas que no pueden llegar a Moscú.

En lo macro, Guzmán debió abandonar el poroteo en el Congreso para volar de urgencia a Houston, atendiendo el nubarrón del aumento del petróleo que repercutirá negativamente también en nuestro país.

Mario Ishii hizo delante del presidente un arenga, llamando traidores a los que no quieren levantar la mano en el Congreso para apoyar el plan de esquivar el default. En palabras de un banquero, “entrar en default sería una guerra nuclear para la economía doméstica”.

Dicen los expertos maratonistas que un corredor debe tener un cuidado especial al llegar a los primeros 30 km se llega a un punto límite. Se nublan las ideas y el cuerpo, sin adecuada preparación, el cuerpo no responde. El famoso Muro de tolerancia. Alberto corre desde atrás , con un nivel físico limitado. Quizás después de esta semana pueda cambiar el oxígeno y seguir en competencia.

Horacio Caride

 