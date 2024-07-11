Alberto escribe sus memorias

Luego de que trascendió que Fabiola Yañez grabó un documental donde hablaría de su vida en la quinta de Olivos, ahora se supo que Alberto Fernández escribe un libro. “No es contra nadie, cuento lo que pasó realmente, sin relato”, le dijo Alberto a un amigo la semana pasada, según reveló el periodista Pablo De León.

La publicación (que saldría por Sudamericana o por su subsidiaria Ediciones B) se concretaría a fin de año.