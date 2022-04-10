Alberto está abajo del Granizo y sigue con pronóstico reservado

Como el protagonista de la película de Francella acumula broncas y repudios , hasta de su propio espacio político.

Granizo es una floja película que sin embargo está primereando las audiencias de Netflix. Alberto protagoniza su propia película , de una feroz interna dentro del gobierno y con un público acostumbrado a las malas actuaciones de su clase dirigencial.  En eso parece compartir el morbo. A Granizo lo consumen para luego repudiar la historia y actuaciones por redes sociales. Al gobierno muchos observadores lo ubican en una situación limite , más  cerca de una Asamblea legislativa que de remontar la gobernabilidad. Alberto es tiene una pésima performance en la actuación de ser el presidente.

Como metáfora del país , Granizo es una adecuada representación de lo que nos sucede . Una fuerte tormenta nos atraviesa con un final imprevisible, El protagonista equivocó el pronostico y fue perdiendo credibilidad. Ni otra pandemia ni otra guerra ayudan a disimular el deterioro de un gobierno. ¿Cómo atravesar esta granizada?

Hay quienes opinan que la relación entre Alberto y Cristina ya no tiene retorno. Los movimientos de La Cámpora en territorio bonaerense con replicas cada vez mas fuertes contra la Rosada son muestras de una táctica en marcha con vistas a retener la provincia.

También es cierto que la vice no quiere renunciar a su rol institucional y que debe mantener un mínimo puente de sostén de la coalición gobernante, para que todo no se vaya de madre.

En ese sentido, hay actores mediadores que opinan que deben ponerse en marcha , urgente, un plan de institucionalizar el funcionamiento del Frente de Todos , a través de una mesa colegiada representativa de las tres patas fundamentales:  Kirchnerismo, Massismo y Alberto. En ese sentido, Cambiemos parece sacarles algunos cuerpos de ventaja.

Esta mesa funcionaria como paraguas para evitar los choques permanentes, atravesando de declaraciones o redes, del tándem gobernante, Alberto y sus colaboradores estrechos, desconfían de este instrumento, excluyente en cualquier coalición , ya que supones que la poca tinta que le queda en la lapicera se podría licuar.

Que no hay una cambio de gabinete profundo,  a meses de haber perdido las elecciones de atad de termino , marca la inacción y al encerrona en la que está sumergido el oficialismo.

Frúncela sale de su infierno , en la ficción , con el milagroso encuentro de un brujito cordobés que observando el color de la tierra anticipa la nueva crisis. Alberto no parece tener iluminados cerca ni un golpe de suerte por delante.

Horacio Caride.

 