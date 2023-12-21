Alberto Fernández criticó la situación económica y al final se va a España

El ex presidente cuestionó el súper DNU de Javier Milei.

A menos de dos semanas de dejar el poder, Albertio Fernández apareció en las redes sociales para cuestionar el DNU de Javier Milei y de paso criticó la situación económica, a la que calificó como “catastrófica” por las medidas adoptadas por el actual gobierno.

Tras la polémica por el decreto que hizo cambios en las custodias de los ex mandatarios, Fernández al final viajará hoy a España en un avión de Aerolíneas Argentinas para pasar las Fiestas junto a Fabiola Yañez y su hijo. Según dijo, su estadía al final será breve. Veremos si dice la verdad. Recordemos que hace dos semanas había dicho que tenía previsto quedarse unos meses.

El ex presidente había tuiteado anoche apenas se conoció el DNU. “La República está en riesgo por el desatino que exhibe el Presidente al dictar medidas contrarias a la Constitución y a los intereses de nuestro pueblo. A él le cabe la responsabilidad de vulnerar groseramente las normas del Estado de Derecho”, opinó.