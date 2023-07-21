Alberto Fernández negó usar una suite presidencial en Bruselas y defendió la compra del avión

El Presidente cuestionó la cobertura mediática sobre su viaje.

En una entrevista con Radio 10, donde aseguró que hay “paridad” en el escenario electoral y buscó salir de las internas que rodearon su gestión, Alberto Fernández cuestionó a los medios y se quejó de las fake news. En ese marco, se quejó de una nota sobre la cumbre de la CELAC y la Unión Europea, y también de una publicación que hablaba de los gastos hoteles de la comitiva.

“En mi vida fui a una suite presidencial“, dijo. Aunque no la mencionó, pareció responderle a una nota publicada en el sitio Border Periodismo y titulada “Lujos y hotel cinco estrellas para la comitiva de Alberto Fernández en Bruselas”. Esa nota destacaba que “una noche en la suite presidencial (del STEIGENBERGER ICON WILTCHER’S) tiene un costo de entre 4 mil y 7.400 euros”, pero no aseguraba que el Presidenta la haya utilizado.

En ese contexto, Alberto destacó la “austeridad” de su gobierno y defendió la compra del avión presidencial, denominado ARG-01. “Yo recuperé una flota presidencial para el Estado. No son aviones del presidente o para el Presidente“. resaltó. El Presidente recordó que el avión lo inauguró Sergio Massa para un viaje a China.