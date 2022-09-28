Alberto le cambió el nombre a la nueva película de Darín

El presidente recomendó ir a ver el film que cuenta el juicio a las Juntas.

En estos días se estrenará la nueva película de Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani centrada en lo que fue el histórico Juicio a las Juntas militares, con Darín en el papel del fiscal Julio Strassera.

Este miércoles, durante un acto, el presidente Alberto Fernández recomendó ir a verla sí o sí: “Es una película que todos los argentinos estamos obligados a verla, se llama ‘El Juicio'”.

Sin embargo, la película dirigida por Santiago Mitre y ya elegida para competir en los Oscar del próximo año, en realidad se llama “Argentina, 1985”, por el año en que se celebró el juicio.

En un nuevo error no forzado, el Presidente estuvo mal, pero no tan mal.