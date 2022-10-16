Alberto le dijo a los empresarios que no es débil

En su discurso de cierre del coloquio empresarial en Mar del Plata, el presidente desplegó un discurso de reivindicación de su gestión. Al final dio un mensaje de resiliencia sobre la debilidad en la que está envuelto en medio de inflación e internas del Frente gobernante. Sin dar nombres disparó hacia Macri y Cristina.

” No quiero ni la prepotencia de los soberbios ni el coraje de los mercenarios. Sigo creyendo en el diálogo” , expresó ante un auditorio muy frío.

 