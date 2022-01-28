Alberto le dio una entrevista a la agencia rusa antes de verse con Putin y habló del acuerdo con el FMI

“Fue una negociación difícil donde aceptaron nuestras lógicas”, fue una de las frases.

Horas después de anunciar el acuerdo con el FMI, y días antes de almorzar con el presidente Vladimir Putin, el presidente Alberto Fernández le dio una entrevista a la agencia rusa RT. “Este acuerdo es un paso muy importante para seguir pensando el futuro de la Argentina”, fue una de la frases destacadas.

Fernández fue muy crítico sobre el rol del FMI, tal como hizo Cristina Kirchner en Honduras. “El Fondo tiene que hacer una critica más profunda, no solo lo que pasó en la Argentina”, dijo.

Y agregó: “Fue una negociación difícil donde aceptaron nuestras lógicas”. 

Fernández también habló de la región y de la gira por China y Rusia que arranca la semana próxima.

La entrevista completa …..