Alberto llegó tarde al CCK y algunos se quedaron sin la foto

Alberto Fernández hizo esperar una hora y media a todos los presentes en el CCK. Ministros, sindicalistas y decenas de invitados mascullaron bronca. El acto se postergó tanto que algunos invitados que llegaron desde el interior se tuvieron que ir y se quedaron sin la foto.

En el acto, Alberto pidió hacer terapia a los integrantes del Frente de Todos. Un discurso extraño, donde se lo vio nuevamente perdido.