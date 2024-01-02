Alberto no aprendió la lección y sigue ostentando, ahora en Madrid

Su cuenta de fin de año con Fabiola dio que hablar en las redes.

Cómo se puede ser tan tonto, se preguntó el escritor y periodista Martín Caparros. “¿Tan tonto es Alberto Fernández? ¿Tenía que ir a’ ‘celebrar’ su fin a un restorán de super lujo madrileño donde la cena para estos 4 costó entre 20 y 30 salarios mínimos argentinos -según el vino?”, escribió Caparrós quien había respaldado, en la pandemia, la política del ex mandatario.

El ex presidente Alberto Fernández fue sorprendido mientras festeja el Año Nuevo en el majestuoso Four Seasons de Madrid. En el video se lo ve cenando con Fabiola Yañez y otras dos personas. Cada cena en ese lugar tiene un costo, según las crónicas, de 695 euros por persona, sin vino, y de 1.155 euros con vino. Es decir, $787.177, 85 o $1.308.187,65 per capita.

“Fueron invitados para que no pasen fin de año solos en un departamento”, intentaron justificar desde el entorno del ex presidente. Imposible de confirmar.

La semana pasada otro video lo mostró junto a Fabiola Yáñez haciendo consultas en una sucursal del banco Santander, en el barrio de Salamanca.