Alberto no lo puede hacer mas lento

El presidente se quiere despertar de la siesta de los tres años, en los que después de la pandemia no pudo hacer de su gobierno un rumbo y un sentido.

El fabuloso ilusionista argentino René Lavand tenia. una frase de cabecera en su bolsillo. “en los sencillo se esconde al belleza”. Recordaba que pensando en grande, Leonardo Da Vinci decía: David estaba dentro de ese bloque, yo tan sólo quité lo que sobraba“.

Cada uno en su verdadera dimensión. Alberto pintaba como un hombre inteligente que iba a usar, en su rol de presidente,  la lapicera para hacer un gobierno sensato, brindando un puente de superacion ante los antagonismos. Sin embargo, pasando 3 años de su gestión chocó con. la roca de su obstinación de prender ser un estadista tipo Alfonsín.

En la ultima entrevista que brindó, le dijo a María O’Donell que él si hablaba con el presidente , por ende ergo, Alberto habla con Alberto. Por supuesto que su irónica intervención supuso que el presidente está mas allá de al internas , que por ejemplo protagoniza con el ministro de Interior, Wado de Pedro.

En la misma semana soñó con el lanzamiento de un Mundial 2030 entre argentina y países vecinos y su presidenta del Banco Nación, Salvina Batakis, en sacar un billete de 10 mil pesos con la figura de Messi.

Una cosa que se les enseña a los que debe disertar ante publico o masas , es que hacer con sus manos. Como sabemos Lavand , solo contando con una , hacía maravillas. Alfonsín, por el asesoramiento de un destacado publicista de la época, David Ratto, las entrelazaba  como símbolo de entereza y unidad de los argentinos. Menem en cambio , las alzaba como un líder carismático. De la Rúa las usó tardíamente para golpear una mesa en un programa de TV y tratar de hacer ver qué estaba hermanado con la autoridad.

Néstor en lo público las utilizaba golpeando las espaldas de sus interlocutores y a veces a los mas cercanos , zamarreándolos  en tono campechano.

Muchos que dijeron que pusieron las manos en el fuego dentro de la política ya las tienen quemadas. Solo recordar que al cuerpo sin vida del general Perón le amputaron sus manos en un acto de profanación e irracionalidad política.

Volviendo a Alberto su mano derecha debió utilizar la tan nombrada lapicera. Mientras con la izquierda podía seguir jugueteando en ser un líder latinoamericano progresista, o porque no en soñar en atajar un penal como el Dibu Martinez. Su tiempo parece terminado.

Horacio Caride