Alberto no puede evitar su fastidio cuando le nombran a Cristina

Coo muestra de que la relación atraviesa un cuello de botella, de gran enfrentamiento, el presidente se mostró errático y molesto. Fue e n una entrevista de fuego amigo.

En una entrevista radial , con FutuRock , Alberto no pudo disimular su fastidio cuando lo onsultaron sobre su diálogo actual con la vice, Cristina. El presidente titubeó, hasta que al final cuestiónó la pregunta y dijo “cuando necesito hablar con Cristina le hablo”. Al tiempo que cerró la puerta afirmando: “no empecemos con el cristinómetro”.

 

 

El enojo presidencial sobrevino en torno a ataques directos que recibió por parte de Máximo Kirchner, cuando en un acto del pj bonaerense agitó la interna peronista, llamándolo “aventurero” por pretender la reelección. Como venimos informando, el kirchnerismo teme que Alberto esté desbocado, y tenga un poder de daño importante antes de terminar su descolorido mandato. La respuesta del primer mandatario fue que “un compañero que habla mal de otro, deja de ser compañero”.