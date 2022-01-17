Alberto Pérez aprovechó el escándalo de la Gestapo y se sumó a las “víctimas” de la mesa judicial

El ex jefe de Gabinete de Scioli aprovechó el escándalo del video de la Gestapo.

El testimonio de un subcomisario y el video de la reunión en el Banco Provincia fueron la excusa para la reaparición pública de Alberto Pérez, ex jefe de Gabinete de Daniel Scioli. Pérez se presenta como una ‘”víctima” de la supuesta mesa judicial del macrismo. Algo similar hicieron en los últimos días el sindicalista Marcelo Balcedo y el Caballo Suarez.

Pérez comenzó a recorrer los canales oficialistas como C5N o la TV Pública. También se presentó en la causa que lleva adelante el juez Ernesto Kreplak en La Plata. Pidió ser querellante como muchos otros.

Los audios utilizados por Pérez pertenecen al subcomisario Hernán Casassa, quien participó de los allanamientos en la causa contra el ex jefe de Gabinete de Scioli y sus allegados. Los dudosos audios habrían sido enviados a un allegado. Menciona de dónde salían las órdenes que le daban y quién “armaba” las causas judiciales de manera clandestina.

Era el armado judicial, la mesa judicial que tenían con Vidal, Salvai, Conte Grand -que era una locura que esté ahí- y Ritondo. Esa oficina tenía acceso a los Nosis, hablaba con la UIF, pedía información de todos lados. Estaba autorizada a pedir la información, la usaban para juntar toda la información. De ahí salían los diferentes armados. Por ejemplo, toda la documentación con la que se allanó a (Walter) Carbone, los dragones, las casas, era toda documentación que se logra incorporar gracias a este entramado que tenían de búsqueda de información. Lo mismo después cuando sale el informe, con todo detallado, de la venta de los terrenos a Miller, la construcción de los hoteles. Era toda información que era presentada por esta mesa de investigación clandestina que tenían. Por eso era tanto el ingreso de información a la causa judicial. Sí o sí había que matarlo. Me consta porque iba gente interesada del ministerio y que tanto daño trajo en la causa de él (Scioli)”, dice el subcomisario “arrepentido” que fue convocado a la Comisión Mixta de Inteligencia.