Alberto: “que miras , bobo”

Messi gambeteó al presidente junto con Chiqui Tapia quien mantiene una fuerte interna. El mejor jugador del mundo le imprimió una fulminante devaluación al presidente.

La película final del festejo en Argentina de los campeones del Mundo tenia que tener también una alta cuota de intensidad dramática. De casualidad , y porque dicen que “Dios es argentino” , no hubo muertos que lamentar ante un pésimo operativo de seguridad y una nueva exhibición de la Grieta política.

Messi ya había anticipado su gambeta mágica,  que nos llevó a la tercera estrella , eludiendo un saludo a su arribo del Ministro de Interior, Wado de Pedro. Chiqui le hizo de De Paul , con la clásica cortina futbolera.

Las especulaciones sobre qué irían a Casa de Gobierno solo eran sostenidas desde el deseo de un presidente que no puede ni reunir a los suyos para festejar un tercer año de gobierno.

Chiqui le devolvió la gentileza a Alberto, cuando este quiso hacerle un golpe en la AFA ubicando al amigo suyo , presidente de Argentinos JR.

Se calcula que mas de 5 millones de almas hicieron una maratón de amor , Lluc cuando en plazas , autopistas y el fálico Obelisco, a los que los jugadores empecinados querían llegar , sin entender que su seguridad corría riesgo.

Llovieron hinchas de puentes , arrojándose en el micro descapotable. Uno de ellos llego a rebotar ante Lautaro Martínez. Varios familiares y representantes de futbolistas que sus piernas valen millones de dólares, hicieron rever a los de Scaloni , el seguir adelante la emotiva caravana.

El país se perdió la oportunidad de una fiesta completa. Las internas políticas tuvieron directa injerencia en que Messi eludiera el balcón de la Rosada.  Que espectacular hubiera sido que con o sin balcón, pudieran los campeones del Mundo saludar a un pueblo en la Plaza de Mayo. ¿ O a caso la Rosada o un lugar emblemático de alegrías y tristezas sociales , es propiedad de un gobierno en particular?

La oposición tampoco ayudó en darle una lugar de tranquilidad y confort a la Selección que el pueblo homenajeó. El país sigue siendo el mismo solo hubo un mes de alegría y entretenimiento en la burbuja de Qatar.

Horacio Caride

 