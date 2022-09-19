Alberto se llevó a Nueva York una amplia comitiva

Son 48 personas entre funcionarios y colaboradores. Un viaje de poco peso y mucho gasto.

En menos de una semana , la Directora del FMI verá la cara de dos funcionarios de primer grado de responsabilidad e la Argentina. La diferencia es que a el ministro de hacienda, Sergio Massa, lo eligió ver. En cambio, al presidente de la nación le dará unos minutos de protocolo.

Alberto subió para esta gira en Nueva York a 48 personas en el avión de Aerolíneas. Entre los que forman parte de la amplia comitiva figuran: la Primera Dama, Fabiola,  el Secretario General de la Presidencia: Julio Vitobello, el vece Jefe de Gabinete: Juan Manuel Olmos, entre otros.

La particularidad entre tantas personas y bultos, es que viaja la Directora de Fotografía ,de nombre María Eugenia Cerrutti , ¿Algo que ver con la portavoz?. A la vez , se subió también al avion del presidente,  Roxana Barone ( Coordinadora de Comunicación), es hija de Orlando Barone, ex 678.

Lo llamativo que un gobierno que entre tantos fallidos el área de Comunicación es de las más cuestionadas, suba en la comitiva un decena de colaboradores para ayudar a un presidente que no se deja.

La movida presidencial contrasta con el ajuste anunciado en la administración pública por el ministro Massa. ¿De qué sirve hacerse el austero viajando por Arolíneas si se sube al avión un ejército de funcionarios?

También subieron con el presidente varios periodistas, algunos calificaron de “discreta” la comitiva.

 

 