Alberto utilizó la cancha de Ferro para ir a la casa de Mex

El helicóptero aterrizó en el estadio.

Alberto Fernández arrancó la semana dando una entrevista radial. Lo particular del caso fue que el Presidente se movilizó en el helicóptero oficial hasta la casa de Mex Urtizberea, en el barrio de Caballito. La aeronave aterrizó en la cancha de Ferro, un club presidido por Daniel Pandolfi, un hombre muy cercano al kirchnerismo.

En los videos de la entrevista se ve la cocina de fondo de Mex y el jardín de su casa. Trascendió un corte de la entrevista porque el Presidente se emocionó a hablar de un mensaje que le había llegado.