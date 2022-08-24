Alberto va al piso de TN por primera vez desde que es presidente

Dará una entrevista con Bonelli y Alfano.

Apenas unas horas después que Cristina Kirchner cuestionó la decisión de Néstor de permitir la fusión entre Cablevision y Multicanal, una frase que generó mucho ruido interno y externo, el presidente Alberto Fernández estará esta noche en el piso del programa A Dos Voces.

Es su primera entrevista en el piso de TN desde que asumió la presidencia, aunque Bonelli y Alfano ya lo entrevistaron en la quinta de Olivos en septiembre de 2020. Ese mismo año dio una entrevista para el programa Verdad Consecuencia, también en la quinta.

Fernández suele visitar los estudios de C5N y también prefiere los medios afines, pero cada tanto hace alguna entrevista con los medios “concentrados”.

Antes de 2019, Fernández solía visitar la mayoría de los programas de TN y era entrevistado por A Dos Voces, Nelson Castro o Morales Solá.

 

 