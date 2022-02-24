Alberto y la guerra de los otros

Al filo de un conflicto mundial de consecuencias imprevisibles , el presidente pasa por la historia jugando al distraído.

Nunca es una buena noticia una guerra. Menos de características mundiales,  ya que de llegar a tomar  gran escala   las consecuencias suenan escalofriantes. De todas maneras, un estadista que se precie debería estar analizando con sus asesores diferentes escenarios para que el país pueda aprovechar circunstancias coyunturales o quedar lo menos dañado posible. ¿Será el caso de nuestro presidente que en un juego playero ya demostró haber perdido reflejos para atajar penales?

A la postura ética se le debe agrega una visión de planificación económica. ¿Argentina ´podrá seguir la tradición de neutralidad si la OTAN declara a Rusia de enemigo? Alberto desoyó a quienes le advirtieron , en la previa de su última gira, que no era una buena idea la foto con Putin , en pleno crecimiento de la hipótesis de conflicto con Ucrania.

Alberto sigue actuando en que la guerra frente a él, siempre es la de los otros. Su envase bonachón , lo hace quedar, por momentos, como un personaje desconectado de al realidad. Antes de los acontecimientos mundiales, en lo local aplica gestualidades ambiguas sobre el futuro del acuerdo con el FMI entre otros temas nodales.

El silencio de Cristina lo atormenta mientras que la renuncia a la Jefatura de bloque de Máximo lo condicionó en las cuentas matemáticas del Congreso. El voluntarismo prima en su despacho al creer que el ala dura del kirchnerismo no lo dejaría desnudo , ya que su muerte podría adelantar la despedida de la actual vice. Lógica pura que no siempre se cumple en el país de las sorpresas permanentes.

Si el acuerdo FMI se votase hoy tendría un resultado abierto con la única posibilidad de ganar la batalla , Alberto, si contara con la ayuda de un sector de la oposición.

Además, constituiría una victoria pírrica ya que Alberto perdería toda chance de pelear la ilusión de una reelección. Son al menos 30 legisladores k que tomarían un camino de ruptura para pensar en un 2023 táctico con el norte en retener la provincia de Buenos Aires.

Guzmán quedó como el Galtieri de esta “guerra” vendiendo que se estaba ganando. En la trinchera k no le perdonan el haber relatado que el ajuste iba a ser moderado. La letra chica demostró exigencias diferentes.

En las guerras están los que pelean , están los generales de escritorio y también están los poetas que retroalimentan la épica. Alberto eligió ser un juglar que como Lito Nebbia  piensa que la verdadera historia está por fuera de los que la ganan. Cuando vuelva al llano seguramente escribirá las memorias de un presidente que no fue.

Horacio Caride